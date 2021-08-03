Electric customers in Salem could see a monthly rate increase to cover winter blast costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Electric customers in Salem could soon be paying higher rates.

Since November 2019 many customers have said they’ve had utility billing issues. The city spent $1.4 million to replace roughly 4,700 water and electric meters earlier that year.

That’s when customers say they started seeing a huge spike in their monthly bills.

Last month the utilities committee recommended an additional 4.4 percent rate increase for all customers. Residents could pay an extra $4.39 per month. Businesses could be charged an additional $9.41 each billing cycle.

At Monday night’s meeting, alderman Shawn Bolerjack wanted to make it clear that this increase doesn’t have anything to do with the current billing issues. The additional funds would cover costs associated with the winter blast that happened earlier this year.

“Some rumors are out there that rate increase is to cover the city’s mistakes over the utility billing issues. This couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “The rate increase is a way to cover the additional cost of the $1.2 million from the weather event. Like you, I’m frustrated that we’re in this situation. But the city and our customers did receive a service during the weather event.Unfortunately the cost in the market skyrocketed and we have a balance of $1.2 million that we need to figure out how to pay.”

Salem board of alderman did not vote on the bill to increase rates Monday night. The ordinance was tabled for more discussion. It will go back to the utilities committee for consideration.

It’s unknown when the alderman will vote for the bill.

Once they do and if is approved the rate increases will be in effect immediately.

