Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’
Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
2 motorcyclists hurt in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,850+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases

Latest News

James Lee Dutton, 42
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with car theft
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
How radar is helping improve Springfield's traffic flow
How radar is helping improve Springfield's traffic flow
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling