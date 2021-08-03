MoArk issues boil order advisory for hundreds of customers

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - The MoArk Water System issued a boil water advisory for many of its customers after a water line leak.

The break in the line impacted the Lampe well. The advisory lasts through August 4 at 4:30 p.m. It impacts customers at the corner of State Highway 86 and State Highway 134 in Blue Eye.

Employees with the water system notified customers of the advisory.

