MoArk issues boil order advisory for hundreds of customers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - The MoArk Water System issued a boil water advisory for many of its customers after a water line leak.
The break in the line impacted the Lampe well. The advisory lasts through August 4 at 4:30 p.m. It impacts customers at the corner of State Highway 86 and State Highway 134 in Blue Eye.
Employees with the water system notified customers of the advisory.
