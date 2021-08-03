Springfield Public Schools, Springfield Cardinals team up for vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public Schools is teaming up with the Springfield Cardinals, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and other agencies for “Knock COVID Out of the Park.”

There will be two vaccine drives for students 12-years and older. One clinic will be held before Tuesday night’s game, the other before Thursday’s game. Students will be receive a free ticket into the game plus two extra tickets.

Executive Director of Secondary Learning for SPS, Dr. Ron Woodard said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Springfield this is a perfect incentive for students to get vaccinated while having fun.

”Being the largest school district in our state we do feel an enormous amount of pressure to ensure that we are taking the lead in terms of safety,” said Woodard. “What this is really about is making sure the kids are safe. We want to ensure that all of our students can start back to school with a sense of safety knowing that they’ve had the vaccine with a sense of excitement to come back to school.”

A viewer did reach out to KY3 asking if the vaccination drive is counterproductive considering after their shot they’ll be inside of the stadium. Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said they continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the health department and Major League Baseball with sanitizing and social distancing.

”Even right now our crowds aren’t what they were pre-pandemic,” said Reiter. “I think for people that are concerned we’re averaging closer to 3,000 than 5,000 people a game. Unless something crazy happens you’ll be able to find seats that aren’t right next to people. We feel that we’ve done everything that we can to not just follow the minimum but to exceed safety standards.”

Check-in for the vaccinations will be located on the Main Plaza, right outside of Gate 3 at Hammons Field, with vaccines available for two hours starting when gates open each night. In addition to the two free tickets, eligible students who get the vaccine during these drives will receive a free backpack or duffel bag while supplies last, courtesy of Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

Tuesday, August 3 Vaccine Drive details:

· Tuesday’s vaccine drive will go from 5:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m.

· This game is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all night for just a buck.

· First Pitch is 6:35 p.m. vs. the Tulsa Drillers.

Thursday, August 5 Vaccine Drive details:

· Thursday’s vaccine drive will go from 6:05 p.m. – 8:05 p.m.

· This game is also a Klement’s $1 Bratwurst Night, with Klement’s brats available all night for just a buck.

· First Pitch is 7:05 p.m. vs. the Tulsa Drillers.

This is a partnership between Springfield Public Schools (SPS), Springfield Cardinals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy and Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

For more information you can find that here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.