WATCH LIVE 6 a.m. Wednesday: Courtney Frerichs goes for the gold in the 3000m Steeplechase

Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the...
Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (KY3) - Nixa High School graduate Courtney Frerichs will go for the gold again Wednesday morning.

Frerichs will compete in the 3000 meter Steeplechase at 6 a.m. You can watch it LIVE HERE: https://stream.nbcolympics.com/track-and-field-session-13-integrated-feed

Frerichs finished first in her heat on Saturday with a time of 9:19:34. She will compete against fellow Americans Emma Coburn and Valerie Constien. The race features 16 runners.

During her last Olympics bid five years ago, Frerichs was coming off an NCAA National title in the steeplechase while attending the University of New Mexico. She finished eleventh in the in the Rio Games. The following year, in 2017, Frerichs finished second at the World Championships in London, shaving almost 20 seconds off her Olympic time. If she would have run that time back in Rio, it would have been good enough for a silver medal. In 2018, Frerichs cut more off, setting an American and North American record in the event. She completed the 3,000 meters of steeplechase in just over nine minutes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

