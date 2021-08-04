Arrowhead Stadium officials announce masking policy for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In accordance with the City of Kansas City’s mask mandate into effect on Monday, August 2, Arrowhead Events updated its existing health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brooks will play the venue on Saturday night.

All concert guests must wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

A complete list of health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.

The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccination event for concert ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to do so in the parking lots outside the stadium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.