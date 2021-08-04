Boone County, Ark. authorities arrest man wanted on 80 child pornography charges

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark. authorities arrested a man wanted for 80 counts of child pornography.

Christopher Scott Hafer faces charges of distribution or possession of child pornography.

The videos and images date back to September of 2019. Investigators say they found videos and images downloaded of minors participating in sexual acts.

