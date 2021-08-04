Advertisement

Cease blanks Royals for 6 innings, White Sox win

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares at home...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares at home during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had dropped three of four at fourth-place Kansas City last week.

Cease (8-6) walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.

Vaughn sent a changeup from Kris Bubic (3-5) into the center field bleachers in the second, and Anderson bounced a two-run homer off the top of the right field wall in the third.

Anderson added an RBI single in Chicago’s four-run seventh, his third hit of the night, and José Abreu had a two-run single in the frame.

Bubic went six innings, allowing three runs on three hits. The Royals scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, only their second run in their last three games.

ROSTER MOVE

Chicago recalled right-hander Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte. He has appeared in 27 games in the majors this season, going 2-1 with a 6.04 ERA. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was sent to Charlotte on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LF Andrew Benintendi exited in the fourth inning after he strained his left shoulder sliding into second base. ... SS Adalberto Mondesi (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday night. “He’s very optimistic,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Trying to be smart about the workload we give him. His body will let us know how he’s going to respond to that.”

UP NEXT

Carlos Hernández (2-1, 4.98 ERA) starts for the Royals against Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.67) on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

