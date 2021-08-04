Cox Medical Center Branson opens additional COVID-19 wing as cases surge

Branson, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors and nurses at Cox Medical Center Branson link low vaccine rates and the highly transmissible Delta variant as the reason for opening an additional COVID-19 ICU unit.

Six new beds were added to help with the increase in patients.

“I don’t think it’s in the hospital, in the ICU, I think it’s in the community that plays where we’re going to eradicate COVID-19,” Dr. David Sotello said.

Dr. Sotello a pulmonologist at COX Medical Center Branson said they are seeing very young patients being admitted.

“Yesterday, we admitted a patient in the early 30s,” Sotello said.

Sotello said the Delta variant is playing a huge role in hospitalizations.

”It’s more aggressive and once you start to deteriorate it’s more difficult for us to get to the point that they’re recovering,” said Sotello.

COVID-19 ICU Nurse Kayla Hilles said the hospital also added six new beds for patients.

”Now we have six that are all ICU level and then we have an additional six that is PCU and med surge COVID level patients,” Kayla Hilles said.

As soon as one patient moves out that bed is filled.

”We’ve also been sending lots of patients all over, everywhere in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma we’ve sent a couple to Texas anywhere we can find beds for COVID patients we’re searching every day,” Hilles said.

Hilles said as a nurse it’s hard to see the continued need for care.

”Our resources we had we’re already spread thin as far as the nursing staff a lot of our staff has been working over time for a year now,” said Hilles.

Sotello said patients vaccinated are not needing those high levels of care if they get the virus.

”We go to the basics the most important thing is vaccinations to try to prevent getting a severe case of COVID-19, once you’re in the hospital it’s too late,” Sotello said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.