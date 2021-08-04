Crews begin demolishing historic Laclede County Jail in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Construction crews began demolishing the old Laclede County Jail in Lebanon Wednesday morning.

Crews expect the work to take a few days.

The jail dates back to the 1800s. The Laclede County Historical Society used it as a museum until 2013. The historical society is trying to keep some parts of the jail as artifacts.

