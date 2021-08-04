Advertisement

Family and friends watch as Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in Tokyo

Frerichs with Flag
Frerichs with Flag(Associated Press)
By Mark Spillane
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Early Wednesday morning, Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs put the Ozarks on the world stage by winning an Olympic medal.

She ran 9:04.79 in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase to capture silver.

Back in Nixa, roughly 100 of her family and friends gathered to watch her compete.

