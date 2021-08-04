Advertisement

GOP lawmaker joins race for Missouri auditor

Rep. David Gregory/Missouri House
Rep. David Gregory/Missouri House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Suburban St. Louis Republican state Rep. David Gregory on Wednesday announced he’s running for Missouri state auditor.

Voters first elected Gregory to the state House in 2016. He’s a lawyer and founded a St. Louis personal injury law firm.

“Missourians have absolutely no tolerance for politicians misusing our money,” Gregory said in a statement. “I am running for state Auditor because we need a tough, loyal conservative who will relentlessly investigate fraud, abuse, and corruption.”

Gregory joins GOP state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in the race to replace Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who has said she won’t run for reelection in 2022.

Galloway is the only Democratic statewide officeholder in Missouri.

The state auditor checks for government waste, fraud and abuse. The office is responsible for regular audits of state and local government agencies.

