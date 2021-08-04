Greene, Christian County voters approve tax increase to fund Brookline Fire Protection District

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Voters approved a proposed tax increase to support the Brookline Fire Protection District.

Proposition I, which appeared on Greene County and Christian County ballots, adds a 50-cent tax levy increase to property owners in the fire district. The extra money allows the formerly all-volunteer district to add seven more full-time firefighters.

The district added four paid staff members over the past year. Brookline’s Fire Chief Jamie Kilburn says the district’s call volume has increased about 70 percent in just four years, and the measure would help in assisting more calls. Kilburn says the district relies on a lot on mutual aid from other departments.

