Group hopes to curb violence around a Springfield parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a parking garage in downtown Springfield has been the location of several verbal and physical attacks.

A group of strangers has gathered together to get those walking downtown to the their cars safely and help drown out any negative slurs with music.

The garage is located on West Olive Street and North Patton Avenue, right across the street nightclub Martha’s Vineyard. A video of the attack shows a man walking down the street when he is punched as others gather to join in. It these attacks that gave Eric Honeycutt an idea.

“I’m just somebody who saw something happening, and made a post about it and Reddit did its thing, and it exploded,” he says.

The post went viral. The group is organizing, hoping safety in numbers rings true.

“A person walking by themselves or even two people are walking by themselves, I feel like they’re more of a target,” John Trinkle, one of the volunteers says.

Martha’s Vineyard is a club downtown where the group is setting up. They say they don’t feel like it’s just them being targeted, they just happen to be located close to that parking garage where the group seems to be gathering.

“It’s really helped the bar to see the amount of equality that’s coming from Springfield and the tolerance that we’re starting to notice,” Jacob Qualls a Security guard with Martha’s Vineyard says.

He adds he appreciates the help from both the volunteers and the Springfield Police Department.

They say they’ll keep showing up as long as they have to.

“The fact of the matter is that it’s still happening. So we’re out here,” Honeycutt says.

They hope to passively prevent other members of the Springfield community from becoming a victim.

