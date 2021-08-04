Leigh’s Lost and Found: Reward offered to find this missing Pit Bull named Sammy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a family desperate to find their missing Pit Bull is now offering a reward.

Sammy ran off back on July 26th from his home around Republic Road and Farm Road 131. He had a rough start to life before he was rescued, and because of his breed, his family is especially worried about his safety.

Owner Robin LeMaster days, “we rescued him from C.A.R.E. a little over a year ago. He came from an abusive and a hoarding situation.”

“On July 26th we were at work and at 2pm, my granddaughter texted me and said they’re out. Both him and Bella had gotten out. We raced home, got our son and our next door neighbor and we started searching. We found Bella on Republic Road, running through traffic so disoriented and confused.”

They got Bella safely home but Sammy took off into a densely wooded field. They searched all night but didn’t find or hear anything.

Someone did report seeing him in the Rivercut neigbhorhood the next day, running toward the river, but that’s the last sighting they’ve received.

Sammy is chipped and had a red collar on with vet tags. He has a white C shape on his chest and one white paw with a missing toenail.

He is skittish of strangers but not aggressive at all. The LeMaster’s are offering a reward for his safe return, no questions asked.

“I cry every night. I can’t sleep. My husband is constantly checking his phone to see if anyone has found him, saying how bad he wants him to come home. My granddaughter misses her sleeping buddy. His sister Bella sits in the front window and just lays her head on the couch, searching for him to come play with her. All you think about is where is he? Does someone have him? Is he hurt? You just want him back home. And we miss him terribly.”

If you see Sammy or know anything, you can contact the LeMaster’s at 417-496-4920. You can also message any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

