Maries County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as suspicious.

The man, 31, was found dead inside his truck located north of High Gate on State Highway H.

Deputies closed the road to investigate. They have not released the name of the victim.

