Advertisement

Maries County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as suspicious.

The man, 31, was found dead inside his truck located north of High Gate on State Highway H.

Deputies closed the road to investigate. They have not released the name of the victim.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

The Great Debate: Personal freedom versus society’s greater good
The Great Debate: Personal freedom versus society’s greater good
Construction crews began demolishing the old Laclede County Jail in Lebanon Wednesday morning.
Crews begin demolishing historic Laclede County Jail in Lebanon, Mo.
Here are the forecast highs for Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Cool Day
First it was having to wear a mask, now it's the pressure some people feel they're getting to...
The Great Debate: Personal freedom versus society’s greater good