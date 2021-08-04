Missouri Department of Conservation sending crews to battle wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation sent crews from all over Missouri to help fight the wildfires out west, including a few crew members from Bolivar, Lamar, and Greenfield.

Kyle Hedges, the District Supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said there are more fires burning out west than there are people to stop them.

“Typically, you’re working 16 hour days,” Hedges said.

Crews will be on the scene for nearly three weeks at a time, it’s an annual trip.

“Of those of us that are interested and pass the physical fitness and the training requirements, the Department of Conservation lets us sign up to go once a year,” Hedges said.

Two crews were sent out in early July to Wyoming. These fires were smaller than what the crews typically see.

“We were actually on some smaller incidents this time. Sometimes we’re on the big incidents that you see on TV,” Hedges said.

The crews managed to prevent the fires from impacting local communities.

Each year, Hedges notices a troubling trend.

“So there’s been a trend, of course, it just keeps getting worse and worse, hotter, drier, conditions seem to be prevailing out west,” Hedges said.

Scott Hollabaugh, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says his job is to use a chainsaw to cut down brush and burning trees. He has responded to western wildfires for the last six years.

“Fire we see at home is a lot different than out there. Out west is a much bigger ballgame. Everything is bigger. The equipment is bigger, the incidents are bigger, the trees are bigger,” Hollabaugh said.

With this year being particularly bad for fires, more crews from the Ozarks went out this week.

David Shieh, who is with the crew heading to California, spoke with KY3 while he was on the road.

“We’re at the most dire need. At this point, I certainly regard what we do as a service to the country,” Shieh said.

Shieh said the federal government is calling out for more aid.

“At this point the federal government is asking other nations to help with fire suppression in the United State. We’re at the point now in my opinion, any able-bodied person who is available to do so, should give the country a hand,” Shieh said.

With 95% of land out west in a drought, and more warm temperatures forecasted, fire season will last into the fall.

“Southwest New Mexico, Arizona generally ends a little sooner because the monsoons come in, which is occurring right now. And then fire season usually lasts later the farther north you get. California is its own world. California burns all year long,” Hollabaugh said.

The Missouri department of Conservation reports it will respond to thousands of wildfires in Missouri every year, most of them are small brush fires. If you are planning a prescribed outdoor burn, check the weather beforehand. Do not burn outdoors when the humidity is low, the weather is windy, or when the brush or grass is too dry. Check with your local fire department before burning.

You also want to be careful when off-roading. This is another potential way to start a fire as the hot catalytic converter can ignite brush underneath. Think twice before driving onto a dry field and avoid parking over dry grass. Carry a fire extinguisher in the car with you.

Campfires are another way wildfires start. Make sure there is a clear zone around the fire. Be aware of the weather conditions, especially if there is low humidity and windy conditions. Debris in your campfire can easily become fuel.

Never use gas, kerosene, etc. to start a fire. Keep firewood away from the burn area and make sure a fire extinguisher is nearby. Never leave the fire unattended.

Extinguish cigarettes completely. Do not toss cigarette butts out the window of vehicles.

