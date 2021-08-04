Advertisement

Moms and Money: Ozark Mountain Gymnastics

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes have been glued to their televisions for the past two weeks during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. For many kids at home, their dreams of Olympic glory are just starting.

“So today’s class is a parent child class that is going to start at age 18 months and go up until they turn three” said Kara Green, Team Director and Coach at Ozark Mountain Gymnastics.

Ozark Mountain Gymnastics has a variety of programs for young kids to get started in gymnastics from an early age.

“A lot of them start as little kids to get their coordination going. Again, we like to focus on things that aren’t necessarily specific gymnastic skills like, you now, walking a line. A lot of developmental things, jumping from two feet to one foot or using your right hand putting it on the left” said Green.

According to Green, not everyone who goes to Ozarks Mountain Gymnastics has to be a gymnast.

“The balance and the strength and that all comers from gymnastics. So a lot of people like to start in gymnastics because it teaches those things” said Green.

As far as those death defying tricks athletes like Simone Biles and Suni Lee perform?

”You have to take it step by step and you have to do each skill and progression for a reason in order to make big tricks happen. You can’t just run in and do a double back flip” Green.

As far as welcoming new Olympic hopefuls into the gym? Green says absolutely.

“Let’s do it. Let’s work. Let’s start now. You know we’ve got a lot of steps to get there but we’re here to walk you hand in hand to reach those goals” said Green.

According to Green, not every gymnast needs to have Olympic aspirations.

“We welcome anyone. We have several on our competitive team now that started in the Mommy and Me class so it’s super awesome to see them grow up and take that path” said Green.

Ozark Mountain Gymnastics offers Parent Child classes for $57 dollars a month. They also have preschool classes and preschool open gyms available on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. To learn more click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

