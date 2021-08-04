North Arkansas communities react to Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccine for workers

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Tyson Foods announced it will require all employees to get vaccinated. As a condition of employment, all team members will have to be fully vaccinated by not later than November 1.

With several plants in the area, Tyson Foods has a large footprint in north Arkansas. The decision caused concern for many individuals in those communities.

“Somebody needs to speak up about it,” said an anonymous Tyson worker. “I don’t like it at all, but I have to put food on the table, so I may not have a choice.”

Several businesses around Berryville and Green Forest have different opinions on the decision.

“I just don’t think it’s right, like you just shouldn’t have to mandate that,” said Taylor Dikeman of Georgio’s.

”It makes our town, you know that’s the basis of our town,” said Stacy Sutton. “Tyson is here in Berryville and Green Forest. It employs a lot of different people.”

Sutton is the owner of Ozark Cafe in Berryville and is an advocate of anything she feels will help better the community.

Along with the vaccine, employees will be given a $200 incentive.

”Good, it’s a good thing for the community, I mean COVID-19 does kill and I believe that,” said Sutton. “I require my employees to get the COVID shot, so I’m on board with it. And if that’s what it takes to keep everybody safe and keep it a better place I believe in it.”

”They’re just probably going to lose a bunch of people and I just don’t think that they want it,” said Dikeman who questions whether vaccination status is something employers can require. “Like we’re not gonna take it no matter what they say, no matter what they mandate.”

While there’s mixed opinion on the vaccine, a lot agree, Tyson continues to be a large part of each of the communities.

Arkansas State Senator Bob Ballinger proposed a bill protecting the privacy of an individual’s vaccination status. This would make it so that businesses cannot discriminate against a person based on whether they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine.

