Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of Gretna Road.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Branson say everyone is safe after securing a business after a case of mistaken identity Tuesday night.

Officers say they responded to the call at the 3100 block of Gretna Road.

The owner of Capitol Vacations says a worker called 911 after not recognizing a member of the cleaning crew. Officers located all employees. They searched the building as a precaution.

