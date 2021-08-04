Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Branson say everyone is safe after securing a business after a case of mistaken identity Tuesday night.

Officers say they responded to the call at the 3100 block of Gretna Road.

The owner of Capitol Vacations says a worker called 911 after not recognizing a member of the cleaning crew. Officers located all employees. They searched the building as a precaution.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.