Advertisement

PICTURES: Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins Silver in the 3000M Steeplechase

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (KY3/AP) - Nixa High School graduate will bring a silver medal back to the Ozarks.

Courtney Frerichs won silver Wednesday in the women’s 3000M Steeplechase.

Frerichs took off from the pack with around 2 1/2 laps to go. She was chased down by Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, but held on down the stretch for silver. Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya was third.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’
Two arrested after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield.
2 men arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,850+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester walks off the mound after giving up a home run...
Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for victory
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares at home...
Cease blanks Royals for 6 innings, White Sox win
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a...
Wainwright solid for 7, rookie Sosa homers, Cards down Twins
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first...
Berríos wins Toronto debut, Jays sweep Royals in return home