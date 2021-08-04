PICTURES: Nixa native Courtney Frerichs wins Silver in the 3000M Steeplechase

TOKYO (KY3/AP) - Nixa High School graduate will bring a silver medal back to the Ozarks.

Courtney Frerichs won silver Wednesday in the women’s 3000M Steeplechase.

Frerichs took off from the pack with around 2 1/2 laps to go. She was chased down by Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, but held on down the stretch for silver. Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya was third.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.