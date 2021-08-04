Prosecutor charges man for disrupting polling place in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man for disrupting a polling place on Tuesday.

Corey J. Coffelt, of Camdenton, faces charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action. Prosecutors say more charges are possible.

Investigators say Coffelt damaged a modem and phone lines at the Autumn Village offie in Camdenton Tuesday. Investigators say Coffelt then broke into a nearby resort. They say he pulled a knife on an employee. Deputies then arrested him a short time later.

