Advertisement

Prosecutor charges man for disrupting polling place in Camdenton, Mo.

Corey J. Coffelt, of Camdenton, faces charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child,...
Corey J. Coffelt, of Camdenton, faces charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man for disrupting a polling place on Tuesday.

Corey J. Coffelt, of Camdenton, faces charges of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action. Prosecutors say more charges are possible.

Investigators say Coffelt damaged a modem and phone lines at the Autumn Village offie in Camdenton Tuesday. Investigators say Coffelt then broke into a nearby resort. They say he pulled a knife on an employee. Deputies then arrested him a short time later.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,850+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

Reward offered for safe return of this missing Pit Bull named Sammy
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Reward offered to find this missing Pit Bull named Sammy
Courtesy: CoxHealth
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 27 COVID-19 deaths last week
A preview of Garth Brooks performing "The Thunder Rolls" at Garth: Live at Notre Dame! (Source:...
Arrowhead Stadium officials announce masking policy for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares how to get your butterfly garden in tip-top shape.
Garden Spot: Butterfly Gardens