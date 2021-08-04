Republic city leaders react to increase in sales tax for safety vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s public safety tax passed Tuesday with more than 1,200 voting and 72% saying yes.

The increase of 3/4 of a cent will specifically provide funding for Republic’s police and fire departments. Republic City Administrator, David Cameron, said this is specifically for Republic Fire and Police and nothing else.

“It was specifically designated for public safety,” said Cameron. “So it cannot be used for animal control. It cannot be used for if we created a different division. It was specifically stated in there for public safety. So if somebody came along afterwards and said, hey, this would qualify as public safety, if it’s not police and fire. That would be incorrect.”

Lieutenant Jamie Burks of the Republic Police Department said it truly shows the community cares.

“Just by displays out in general public, but then this actually puts it on paper, like they really do genuinely support us,” said Lt. Burks. “They care about us just like we care about them.”

Cameron said this was crucial for the safety of the city, adding 26 more jobs combined in the two departments.

“It’s adding more officers since we have not added since 2006, and 2007. So it’s adding more coverage to the streets, better response times and more people responding to the scenes when we’re having situations or an active fire,” said Cameron.

In adding more staff, the departments can reallocate the resources better, because if an accident occurs, it’s all hands on deck currently.

“Well, currently, there are three officers on the road right now, with a city of 18,000, and all the traffic going up and down U.S. 60, it only takes one accident on U.S. 60, to take all three of those officers that are currently covering the road to work that one accident,” said Burks.

As part of the public safety sales tax passing, Republic city administrators make a point of having a more competitive pay, with police having a pay raise of around 6% and firefighters having a pay raise of around 5% starting immediately once the funds become available. This tax increase will also add a 9% bump to retirements benefits for both departments.

However some are concerned about the sales tax increase on expensive items. Cameron said he isn’t worried about it.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum,” said Cameron. “We have a lot of people coming into our community moving into our community, a lot of development in our community. And so I just think there’s a, it’s a good place to do business right now.”

Overall, the general mood of many city departments has lifted.

“I haven’t been this excited about being in this profession at this city at this department, since kind of those early days, you know, not that it goes away. But I’m more excited now probably than I was then,” said Lt. Burks.

Republic’s city administrators said the tax increase should happen within 30 to 90 days, and the benefits will be changed immediately once those funds are made available.

For more information on the Republic Public Safety tax, go to the City’s website.

