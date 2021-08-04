Sales tax proposal to support law enforcement passes in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters approved a proposal intended to support law enforcement in Camden County.

Voters said yes Tuesday to a 1/4 cent sales tax increase. The funding allows the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to hire more deputies and increase their pay. The sheriff hopes to hire 10 more deputies and offer competitive wages.

Through the plan, the Camden County sheriff would need approval by the county commissioner and state auditor on potential expenditures.

