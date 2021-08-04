Advertisement

Sales tax proposal to support law enforcement passes in Camden County

Camden County Sheriff's office.
Camden County Sheriff's office.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters approved a proposal intended to support law enforcement in Camden County.

Voters said yes Tuesday to a 1/4 cent sales tax increase. The funding allows the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to hire more deputies and increase their pay. The sheriff hopes to hire 10 more deputies and offer competitive wages.

Through the plan, the Camden County sheriff would need approval by the county commissioner and state auditor on potential expenditures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’
Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers
Police investigate a crash at Campbell and Walnut Lawn.
2 motorcyclists hurt in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
MSHP: Man reported missing at Lake of the Ozarks drowns near Shady Gators
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,850+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases

Latest News

Vaccine clinic held at Hammons Field
Vaccine clinic for students held at Hammons Field on Tuesday night
Ava
Hickory Co. man says his puppy starved to death at Polk Co. training facility
Evictions impact credit scores & future housing options explains Springfield credit counselor
Brookline Fire District
Greene, Christian County voters approve tax increase to fund Brookline Fire Protection District
The City of Republic says the public safety sales tax would go directly to the police and fire...
Voters approve public safety tax in Republic to support police and fire departments