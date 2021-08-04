SILVER! NIXA’S COURTNEY FRERICHS IS THE OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST IN THE STEEPLECHASE

TOKYO, JAPAN. (KY3) -Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs finished as the Olympic silver medalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a time of 9:04.45.

Frerichs ran with the front pack early in the race before taking the lead with four laps to go. She maintained her lead with three laps to go. That was when Frerichs put the hammer down to stretch out her lead and pull the field apart taking a commanding lead with 600 meters to go in the race.

The Nixa native was first across the line for the bell lap when Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai made her move to take the lead and claim the gold medal.

