Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long announces run for U.S. Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long announced his intentions to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate late Tuesday night.

The 7th District Congressman made it official during an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Show. The Ozarks voted Rep. Long to replace U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in Congress in 2010. He hopes to replace Sen. Blunt again.

“We need to get the Senate back,” said Rep. Long in the interview. “You aren’t going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri. As Republicans we must fight hard to regain control of the Senate. The Democrats are working at warp-speed to dismantle everything President Trump and I fought for over the last four years. I’m Fed-up and I’m not having it!”

He hired former President Trump aide Kellyanne Conway as his senior advisor and pollster.

“At a 50-50 split, the U.S. Senate is increasingly a place where our freedom, opportunity and security hang in the balance,” Kellyanne Conway noted. “Who serves in the Senate matters. Kamala Harris has not done much as Vice President, but she has broken eight ties in the Senate. The Democrats now control what happens to you. Congressman Billy Long is a fighter who unequivocally supports the America First agenda. He was one of the longest and the strongest supporters of President Donald J. Trump. That’s because Billy saw then what the media still refuse to see: American Exceptionalism, not American Socialism, is our destiny.”

Congressman Long will launch his campaign with a bus tour of Missouri. He says he will campaign on what he has fought for in the House.

“I led the fight to punish China for stealing Americans’ intellectual property rights, I have fought to ensure election integrity, energy independence, educational opportunities, and I have fought for job creators, job holders and job seekers.”

Rep. Long faces an already crowded primary for the Republican nomination. The race includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri 8th District Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer.

Democrats include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, St. Louis County startup owner Spencer Toder, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, Kansas City activist Tim Shepard and Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly.

