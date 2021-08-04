Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 27 COVID-19 deaths last week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported an additional 27 deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths happened from July 28-August 3. The 27 individuals lost include:
- A man in his 30s
- Three women in their 40s
- Three men in their 50s
- One woman in her 50s
- Four men in their 60s
- Two women in their 60s
- Four men in their 70s
- Four women in their 70s
- Two women in their 80s
- Three men in their 80s
A total of 519 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. And 58 residents died in the month of July alone, the highest number of deaths in a single month since January. The average age of those who died in July was 64, down from 88 in March of 2020. Only 6% of those deaths were vaccinated.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests immune response to COVID-19 vaccination might be reduced in some immunocompromised patients. Fully vaccinated individuals who have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 likely had a weakened immune system or other severe medical conditions. According to the CDC, less than 1% of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide have had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death. The CDC continues to study fully vaccinated individuals who develop serious illness.
“The overwhelming number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 who were not fully vaccinated should be very concerning to our community,” said Director of Health Katie Towns. “The nearly 60% of eligible Greene County residents who have not been vaccinated are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths we are experiencing.”
When deciding whether to get the vaccine, it’s important to seek information from reliable sources. The Springfield-Greene Health Department developed a website with factual information from trusted resources. It can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/vaccinefacts
A list of vaccine opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.
