Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 27 COVID-19 deaths last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported an additional 27 deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths happened from July 28-August 3. The 27 individuals lost include:

A man in his 30s

Three women in their 40s

Three men in their 50s

One woman in her 50s

Four men in their 60s

Two women in their 60s

Four men in their 70s

Four women in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Three men in their 80s

A total of 519 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. And 58 residents died in the month of July alone, the highest number of deaths in a single month since January. The average age of those who died in July was 64, down from 88 in March of 2020. Only 6% of those deaths were vaccinated.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests immune response to COVID-19 vaccination might be reduced in some immunocompromised patients. Fully vaccinated individuals who have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 likely had a weakened immune system or other severe medical conditions. According to the CDC, less than 1% of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide have had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death. The CDC continues to study fully vaccinated individuals who develop serious illness.

“The overwhelming number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 who were not fully vaccinated should be very concerning to our community,” said Director of Health Katie Towns. “The nearly 60% of eligible Greene County residents who have not been vaccinated are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths we are experiencing.”

When deciding whether to get the vaccine, it’s important to seek information from reliable sources. The Springfield-Greene Health Department developed a website with factual information from trusted resources. It can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/vaccinefacts

A list of vaccine opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

