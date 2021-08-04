Springfield Public School’s Superintendent prepares for upcoming year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public School’s senior leaders met Tuesday for a kickoff event before classes start August 23rd. This week marks Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan first month with the SPS and she’s excited for the school year to start.

She has several goals for the district, including engagement with parents and the community. Lathan wants to review curriculum whether it’s to improve or change. Along with supporting students through intervention and enrichment.

Lathan will be speaking at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools event on Thursday where she will talk about her vision for the district. She’s hoping for feedback from city leaders, community members and SPS staff.

”I want to also hear from our business partners,” said Lathan. “We want to make sure that when students graduate that their college and career ready. In order to be college and career ready they need opportunities

She said it’s been difficult to see where the district is academically because how the pandemic impacted the data.

”It’s just knowing the data,” said Lathan. “Last year was interrupted a year as it relates to students being in school five days a week. Right now I’m just ready to know where all of our students are far as it relates to their performance levels and what they need to be successful.”

Lathan said the district will continue with COVID-19 protocols with sanitizing, providing PPE and enforcing social distancing not only on campus but on the school bus and other activities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.