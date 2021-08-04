Vaccine clinic for students held at Hammons Field on Tuesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple organizations teamed up for a vaccine clinic at Hammons Field on Tuesday night, with the focus being students.

The Springfield Cardinals, Mercy, Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department joined up for the effort, among others.

The school district is encouraging all eligible students to get the shot to help start the school year on a safe note.

The health department said 26 kids 18-years-old and under got their shots Tuesday, and 36 total people received the vaccine.

Just weeks away from the school year, several parents on Tuesday said they want to do everything they can to keep their kids safe in the classroom.

”They need to have it too,” parent Darce Muro said. “Everybody should get it. It’s a good idea.”

Hospitals say they are seeing younger patients, even children, largely connected to the Delta variant. The variant was a big push for some.

”I got vaccinated about a month and a half ago, and I wanted both him and Chloe to get vaccinated so we are protected against any of the variants that come out,” parent Dana Kent said. “Or at least somewhat protected depending on how things go. So I just wanted to make sure my family was protected against anything that might come about.”

Some of those students were just as eager to get the shot as their parents.

“You get a vaccine and you get a baseball game, so like kill two birds with one stone,” Chloe Kent said. “I heard a bunch of stories like kids getting sick from COVID and everything, and I was just like, okay yeah I kind of want to get vaccinated, can we speed up the process and have us kids get vaccinated cause I know some kids are diabetic and have a bunch of problems.”

Masks will be back in the classroom at SPS this year, but Superintendent Grenita Lathan said the vaccine is another important tool.

”It’s important that along with all the COVID procedures and precautions that we are exercising that everyone gets vaccinated and that we can remain open and fully operational,” Lathan said. “And we can keep our community safe.”

School staff cheered along students as they got their shots Tuesday night.

”I want to thank our parents for trusting us enough to bring their children here to get vaccinated today,” Lathan said.

For a few, it is not just a focus on keeping the classroom safe, but also the community.

”I really think it’ll be a good thing to keep everybody safe,” Dana Kent said “Maybe we can go back to a somewhat normal life here in the near future.”

Another vaccination clinic for students and adults will be held at Hammons Field on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.