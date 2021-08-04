Advertisement

Voters approve Lebanon sales tax increase to fund parks, storm water solution

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Laclede County have approved a proposal for a sales tax increase to fund parks and storm water solution services.

This half-cent sales tax replaces the park tax levy collected on real and personal property. The vote passed 305-129.

The Lebanon Park Board argued the sales tax is the most fair option for its residents and will help the city keep up with the demand for growth in its parks.

“With this raise on our sales tax, we can grow,” said RaeAnne Graven-Shoemaker, Lebanon Parks Board President. “We can be successful. We can provide more things for the Lebanon community, not just the citizens of Lebanon, but surrounding areas that we affect by this as well.”

The sales tax creates a dedicated fund for storm water solution. City leaders say this sales tax would not apply to groceries.

