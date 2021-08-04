Voters approve public safety tax in Republic to support police and fire departments

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Voters approved a sales tax proposal to support public safety departments in Republic.

Voters said yes to a sales tax increase of 3/4 of a cent. The tax will provide funding for Republic’s police and fire departments. Republic city leaders say the tax would allow the city to add 12 more police officers and 14 firefighters. The city says its police and fire departments haven’t grown in nearly 15 years.

“We’re growing at a rapid pace, and so we have to be able to facilitate that growth with the public safety side as well,” says Republic City Administrator David Cameron.

Revenue from the tax will be used for additional staffing, competitive pay adjustments, retirement benefit improvements, and other resources further meet the needs of these two growing departments, according to city leaders.

The proposal appeared on ballots for the August 3 election after the Republic City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance in April.

