Voters in Walnut Grove School District passes tax levy after fourth attempt

Walnut Grove School District
Walnut Grove School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Voters approved a proposal for a tax levy increase for improvements inside the Walnut Grove School District.

The measure easily passed 251-190.

The vote increases the tax levy by 79 cents per $100 of assessed value. Funding from the tax levy is meant to help replace roofing, ceiling tiles, windows, window fills, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems for Walnut Grove’s elementary and high school buildings. Potential renovations through the proposal could include elementary school restrooms, corridors between school buildings, entry vestibules to enhance security and parking lot and sidewalk upgrades.

Walnut Grove residents share mixed reactions on the proposal. Some parents spoke in support of the proposal last week with concerns about the school conditions for students. Opponents argued the proposal will be tough for funding elsewhere around the community.

The last vote on this proposal was a close call. In April, the proposal failed by a difference of one vote, 189-188.

