Walnut Grove School District prepares for construction after tax levy increase approved

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - For the Walnut Grove School District, the fourth time was the charm.

Voters in the district approved a 79 cent tax levy increase by a vote a of 251 to 190. In April, the tax levy failed by one vote. The number of ‘no’ votes only increased by one, while the yes votes climbed by more than 60. The vote added about $150 in taxes a year for a $100,000 assessed home.

Funding from the tax levy will replace the school’s roof, ceiling tiles, windows, plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems. School leaders plan to renovate school restrooms, add corridors between school buildings, upgrade the parking lot and sidewalks, and make the school entrances more secure.

Grace Miller graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 2018. She is a senior at the University of Missouri.

“It was a joyful moment, because again, this has been many many times in the making, and it was great,” said Miller. “The superintendent, Dr Willard, and my high school principal Mr Rory Henry, they were sending me texts, hey are you going to be down from Columbia? Are you going to be able to vote?”

The measure failed three times in the past two years, including in the April election.

