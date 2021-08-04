ON YOUR SIDE: What to know for Missouri’s 2021 tax-free weekend, August 6-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2021 tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Some cities will not participate in the 2021 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

Ash Grove

Battlefield

Bolivar

Cabool

Carthage

Cassville

Eldorado Springs

Fair Grove

Hollister

Houston

Joplin

Licking

Marshfield

Monett

Neosho

Nixa

Ozark

Purdy

Reeds Spring

Sedalia

Springfield

Stockton

Thayer

Waynesville

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

