ON YOUR SIDE: What to know for Missouri’s 2021 tax-free weekend, August 6-8

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2021 tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
CLICK HERE for more details of qualifying tax-free items

Some cities will not participate in the 2021 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

  • Ash Grove
  • Battlefield
  • Bolivar
  • Cabool
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Fair Grove
  • Hollister
  • Houston
  • Joplin
  • Licking
  • Marshfield
  • Monett
  • Neosho
  • Nixa
  • Ozark
  • Purdy
  • Reeds Spring
  • Sedalia
  • Springfield
  • Stockton
  • Thayer
  • Waynesville
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs
CLICK HERE for KY3's Back-To-School Coverage

