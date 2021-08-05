COVID-19 vaccination event hosted at Ozark Empire Fair Thursday, Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold COVID-19vaccination events Thursday and Friday at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Events on both days will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Health officials will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone between the ages of 12-years-old and 17-years-old must have a parent/guarding sign a vaccine consent form. Appointments can be scheduled online, but walk-ins are welcome.

Health Department officials said the goal of this event is to reach as many people as possible.

Cara Erwin, the communications and outreach manager with the health department, said this event can reach people in rural areas where vaccines aren’t as readily available.

“But in this case we know the fair serves a lot of people all over the region, so it’s another opportunity for us because many people who come from rural communities don’t have as many opportunities to get people vaccinated and again that’s part of our goal to reach out to people and bring vaccines to them,” said Erwin.

For more vaccination events, go to Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.