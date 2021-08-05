Advertisement

CoxHealth is expanding oncology services at Hulston Cancer Center

It will increase capacity from 28 to 40 treatment stations.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A new infusion center is under construction at CoxHealth. System Director of Oncology Geoffrey Davison said the new center at Hulston Cancer Center will double the size of the existing facility. It will increase capacity from 28 to 40 treatment stations.

Davison said there will be private rooms, a large waiting area, nutrition station and an enhanced nurses’ station. He said it is important that patients feel comfortable when receiving treatments because some can take up to 8 hours. The Hulston Cancer Center has seen a 30% increase in patients.

“If we can make any piece of that better for them, then that is what we try to do,” said Davison. “It is a difficult experience for them. It is a long process for most of them because you’re not talking that they come one time and then they are done. It is multiple weeks, multiple years of this experience. You want to make that as best as you possibly can for an awful experience.”

The new center costs $3.2 million. The CoxHealth Foundation raised nearly $1 million for the center. In addition to a $100,000 matching grant from the Hulston Family Foundation.

“A spa type feel to it,” said Davison. “You want them to feel that comfort and fill at home as much as possible. It is going to have a lot of bright light, open windows. It used to be in cancer centers everything was kind of dark and kind of stuck into a corner. Now we want to make it where you can see light. We have a healing garden that they can go into and kind of make it as enjoyable of an experience as you can for the patients,” said Davison.

The center is scheduled to open in December.

