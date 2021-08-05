The Department of Workforce Development and the city of Springfield creates first podcast: Workforce Vibe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To recruit and retain a vibrant workforce, the city of Springfield to launch a new podcast called Workforce Vibe, which launched on July 27.

Interim Director of Workforce Development for the city of Springfield, is the host of Workforce Vibe. She explained the idea started as a way to inform, educate, and provide resources and information on workforce development. Payne said the mission is to have an informative yet authentic, all-inclusive community conversation. While Workforce Vibe isn’t necessarily exclusive to Springfield; Payne said the topics and conversations are designed to be beneficial for anybody, anywhere.

“We go through a variety of topics, all surrounding workforce, such as what’s a livable wage? Because nobody really knows what that is,” explained Payne. “We talk about generations and how they’re affecting the workforce, as baby boomers are retiring and exiting, and you know, what’s going to happen? And how do we fill those positions with Gen X and millennial’s”

Payne said they also will focus on topics related to workforce development, economic vitality, Diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the quality of workplace. The Workforce Vibe news release stated community leaders will also join Payne each episode to discuss what factors play into recruiting and retaining talent in Springfield area and beyond.

The first two episodes will feature guests Cora Scott and Tim Rosenbury from the city of Springfield and Francine Pratt from Prosper Springfield. Director of public information and civic engagement for Springfield, Cora Scott, said it’s exciting to have a podcast like this in the community to better communicate with the public. Scott explained having a podcast medium allows people to listen and receive valuable information on the go.

“The goal really is to enlighten our community on different workforce issues,” said Scott. “It’s for people who are looking for jobs, or employers who are looking for people to fill jobs. So we’re going to just discuss some interesting topics from a local perspective, and just hopefully, drum up some interest in these great job opportunities we have in Springfield.”

While it’s too new to tell the impact, the intention of the podcast is to make an impact when it comes to our community and our workforce.

Workforce Vibe is available on most major podcast platforms.

