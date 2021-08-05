Advertisement

The Department of Workforce Development and the city of Springfield creates first podcast: Workforce Vibe

Missouri Job Center Work Force Vibe
Missouri Job Center Work Force Vibe(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To recruit and retain a vibrant workforce, the city of Springfield to launch a new podcast called Workforce Vibe, which launched on July 27.

Interim Director of Workforce Development for the city of Springfield, is the host of Workforce Vibe. She explained the idea started as a way to inform, educate, and provide resources and information on workforce development. Payne said the mission is to have an informative yet authentic, all-inclusive community conversation. While Workforce Vibe isn’t necessarily exclusive to Springfield; Payne said the topics and conversations are designed to be beneficial for anybody, anywhere.

“We go through a variety of topics, all surrounding workforce, such as what’s a livable wage? Because nobody really knows what that is,” explained Payne. “We talk about generations and how they’re affecting the workforce, as baby boomers are retiring and exiting, and you know, what’s going to happen? And how do we fill those positions with Gen X and millennial’s”

Payne said they also will focus on topics related to workforce development, economic vitality, Diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the quality of workplace. The Workforce Vibe news release stated community leaders will also join Payne each episode to discuss what factors play into recruiting and retaining talent in Springfield area and beyond.

The first two episodes will feature guests Cora Scott and Tim Rosenbury from the city of Springfield and Francine Pratt from Prosper Springfield. Director of public information and civic engagement for Springfield, Cora Scott, said it’s exciting to have a podcast like this in the community to better communicate with the public. Scott explained having a podcast medium allows people to listen and receive valuable information on the go.

“The goal really is to enlighten our community on different workforce issues,” said Scott. “It’s for people who are looking for jobs, or employers who are looking for people to fill jobs. So we’re going to just discuss some interesting topics from a local perspective, and just hopefully, drum up some interest in these great job opportunities we have in Springfield.”

While it’s too new to tell the impact, the intention of the podcast is to make an impact when it comes to our community and our workforce.

Workforce Vibe is available on most major podcast platforms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the...
SILVER RUN! Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver in women’s 3000M Steeplechase
ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Woman hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.
She was last seen in a black Branson hoodie, colored shorts and gray tennis shoes.
MISSING GIRL: Branson Police look for 14-year-old last seen Wednesday
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri