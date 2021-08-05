Advertisement

Fact Finders: An act of kindness could get you in trouble

If you’re handing out money from the car you are distributing cash.
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fact Finders, we’re digging into a question on Panhandling in Springfield. The question: Is it illegal for motorists to give money to panhandlers? We’re going to give this one a qualified -- YES.

The city ordinance says, “No occupant of a vehicle being operated on an arterial roadway shall engage in distribution conduct with a pedestrian standing in or entering upon an arterial roadway.”

It’s fancy legal language. And the rule is written about pedestrian and motorist safety. But if you’re handing out money from the car you are distributing cash. Read the entire code here: Rights and duties of pedestrians and motorists in arterial roadways and arterial intersections.

Meantime, the city’s official answer is..., it really depends on the circumstances. Those include; where the pedestrian and motorists are located, the details of the activity and the impact it has on traffic and safety.

“Our recommendation is that they need to be again, they’re a driver. So, they need to be concerned with that. There are I know there’s other avenues in the city of Springfield that if people would like to help folks like that, they’ve got avenues to do that. And then in a much safer environment that when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” commented Springfield Assistant Director of Public Works Martin Gugel.

Now, we asked a city spokesperson if they’ve recently cited any driver for giving money to a panhandler. They told us, no.

Meantime in 2017 we did a story, and a city spokesperson then made a more direct request; please don’t give them money.

We did contact the Salvation Army too. They told us they have room at the shelter. And the doors are open for anyone who will accept help.

If you have something you want us to investigate email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases
In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
Video: Reviewing panhandling rules in Springfield
hospital bed
COVID-19 cases rise among children in Springfield, 113% increase from June to July in kids age 0-11
Trees dying or turning fall colors amid heat and insects
Some trees across the Ozarks are dying, changing to fall colors