Advertisement

Two people shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine

Sunshine & Campbell
Sunshine & Campbell(KY3)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash, that also involved a shooting that injured two people.

The crash happened in the middle of the intersection of Sunshine and Campbell Thursday afternoon. There, police found two men who had been shot.

It came after officers received a call of multiple shots fired a few blocks to the north, near the intersection of Campbell and Grand.

The crash at Campbell and Sunshine involved multiple vehicles. We do not know how serious the injuries are.

The busy intersection was closed for about an hour during the investigation.

A KY3 reporter and photojournalist are on the scene and will continue to provide new details.

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide immediate updates as we get them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the...
SILVER RUN! Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver in women’s 3000M Steeplechase
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible today as upper low pressure moves in from the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers Then Turning Hot
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stands next to a chart displaying COVID-19 hospitalization data as...
2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches