Two people shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash, that also involved a shooting that injured two people.

The crash happened in the middle of the intersection of Sunshine and Campbell Thursday afternoon. There, police found two men who had been shot.

It came after officers received a call of multiple shots fired a few blocks to the north, near the intersection of Campbell and Grand.

The crash at Campbell and Sunshine involved multiple vehicles. We do not know how serious the injuries are.

The busy intersection was closed for about an hour during the investigation.

A KY3 reporter and photojournalist are on the scene and will continue to provide new details.

This is a developing story

