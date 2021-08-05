Man hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bridget Morris, 36, of Ozark was killed after he was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Troopers say the driver came over a hill and hit Morris on highway 125 north of Rogersville.

The accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. This is Troop D’s 81st fatality of 2021.

