Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19

Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy Emergency Medical Services is remembering one of their own. Sue Gregory, 57, died on Tuesday after a battle with Covid-19.

Gregory worked as a paramedic.

Emergency Medical Services posted on their Facebook Page that “We mourn today, but also celebrate and honor her faithful service to her community for so many years. Rest easy, Sue. We’ll take it from here.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported on Wednesday 27 more deaths from COVID-19. July had a total of 58 deaths, the most in one month since January.

Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
