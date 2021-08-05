Advertisement

MISSING GIRL: Branson Police look for 14-year-old last seen Wednesday

She was last seen in a black Branson hoodie, colored shorts and gray tennis shoes.
She was last seen in a black Branson hoodie, colored shorts and gray tennis shoes.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kendle Rodriguez was last seen Wednesday in Branson near US 165 and the Cedar Street/Pine Street area.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen in a black Branson hoodie, colored shorts and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or the crime tip hotline at 417 224 1085.

You can also submit tips on the Branson police’s website.

