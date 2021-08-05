New security cameras catch park vandals in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Two juveniles have been charged for killing a goose in the restrooms of Wonder Willa Park in Harrison.

Investigators say a teen took the goose inside the restroom, killing it in the process, while the other stood guard outside. Roughly a week prior, the city of Harrison and the Harrison Park Board installed new security cameras to over watch the park, which was key in identifying those responsible.

Harrison opened its new Wonder Willa Park a year ago in March and it has been gladly received by locals.

”The park’s great, we really like coming down here,” said Tammy Ply. “It’s kind of nice to have a safe place to come and bring‘em.”

Since opening, vandalism has been an issue from time to time. The city has had to send in equipment for repairs. Mayor Jerry Jackson called an incident in July a “very seriously vandalism” in the park restrooms. With it reoccurring, the city had enough. It spent around $10,000 on a security system to keep surveillance of the park in hopes to deter such crimes from continuing.

”We decided that we needed to place cameras down here,” said Mayor Jackson. “And immediately those cameras paid off because it was just last week juveniles entered the park, and one of them decided to kill a goose.”

By utilizing the footage and enhancing the resolution, plus the help of social media, those shown in the security video were able to be identified.

”I turned that information over to game and fish and they cited two of the three,” said Jackson. “One took the goose in the bathroom and actually killed him while one stood at the door.”

And with the cameras here to stay, locals hope it will keep crimes away.

”If somebody commits a crime, or vandalism in the park, we’re gonna know who they are,” Jackson concluded.

”I think if they know there are security cameras, it will keep people from tearing up where little ol’ kids are trying to play,” said Ply.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.