Police arrest St. Clair County man accused in parental kidnapping after chase through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A chase through multiple counties ended in the arrest of a man wanted in a parental kidnapping out of St. Clair County.

The pursuit ended in Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say Missouri Highway Patrol troopers spotted man’s vehicle near State Highway WW and State Highway 13. Greene County deputies assisted in the pursuit when the driver continued south into the Springfield area.

The driver bailed from the vehicle at Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street. He ran into the woods where law enforcement arrested him. Investigators say children with the driver are okay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.