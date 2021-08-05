Advertisement

Police arrest St. Clair County man accused in parental kidnapping after chase through Springfield

Officers surround area at Kansas & Bennett.
Officers surround area at Kansas & Bennett.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A chase through multiple counties ended in the arrest of a man wanted in a parental kidnapping out of St. Clair County.

The pursuit ended in Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say Missouri Highway Patrol troopers spotted man’s vehicle near State Highway WW and State Highway 13. Greene County deputies assisted in the pursuit when the driver continued south into the Springfield area.

The driver bailed from the vehicle at Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street. He ran into the woods where law enforcement arrested him. Investigators say children with the driver are okay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the...
SILVER RUN! Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver in women’s 3000M Steeplechase
ivermectin myth
Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

Greene County Health Department to give out vaccines at the Ozark Empire Fair
COVID-19 vaccination event hosted at Ozark Empire Fair Thursday, Friday
Construction crews began demolishing the old Laclede County Jail in Lebanon Wednesday morning.
Crews begin demolishing historic Laclede County Jail in Lebanon, Mo.
Missouri's 2020 sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9.
ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the Tax Free Holiday in Arkansas, Missouri
It will increase capacity from 28 to 40 treatment stations.
CoxHealth is expanding oncology services at Hulston Cancer Center