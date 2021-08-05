Springfield Public Schools adds more positions to get kids back in school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is adding two new positions to get more kids who previously left the system back to school.

On Thursday Dr. Grenita Lathan, the new superintendent of Missouri’s largest school district, said they are focused on growing.

“We are committed to welcoming all of our seeds back to school,” said Dr. Lathan

The district lost 1,500 students because of the pandemic last year, but Dr. Lathan said they have a plan for a smooth transition back into the classroom.

“We have added a student recovery specialist who will lead this effort, that individual will focus on getting students re-enrolled and the families re-engaged in their communities school,” Dr. Lathan

Dr. Jason Anderson, Springfield Public School’s executive director of elementary learning, said the main focus of the positions is to bring back kids who left the schools.

“We are looking to re-engage our students and our families,” said Dr. Anderson.

School officials said two people are tasked with bringing students back. Whether it’s a child who moved to homeschooling, entered a private school, or just stopped going to school because of the pandemic.

“The goal is to return all of these students who haven’t engaged in learning at school, whether seated or virtual. Get them back into learning because we believe that learning is the key to their future,” said Dr. Anderson.

Springfield Public School officials also say they want every child in a school if possible, even if it isn’t their own.

“We believe schools are the betterment of the future so we want you back. These student recovery specialists will walk with the family to the school to re-engage them and get them re-enrolled in school, just so that they have that successful opportunity,” said Dr. Anderson.

