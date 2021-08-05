Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools adds more positions to get kids back in school

Grenita Lathan.
Grenita Lathan.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is adding two new positions to get more kids who previously left the system back to school.

On Thursday Dr. Grenita Lathan, the new superintendent of Missouri’s largest school district, said they are focused on growing.

“We are committed to welcoming all of our seeds back to school,” said Dr. Lathan

The district lost 1,500 students because of the pandemic last year, but Dr. Lathan said they have a plan for a smooth transition back into the classroom.

“We have added a student recovery specialist who will lead this effort, that individual will focus on getting students re-enrolled and the families re-engaged in their communities school,” Dr. Lathan

Dr. Jason Anderson, Springfield Public School’s executive director of elementary learning, said the main focus of the positions is to bring back kids who left the schools.

“We are looking to re-engage our students and our families,” said Dr. Anderson.

School officials said two people are tasked with bringing students back. Whether it’s a child who moved to homeschooling, entered a private school, or just stopped going to school because of the pandemic.

“The goal is to return all of these students who haven’t engaged in learning at school, whether seated or virtual. Get them back into learning because we believe that learning is the key to their future,” said Dr. Anderson.

Springfield Public School officials also say they want every child in a school if possible, even if it isn’t their own.

“We believe schools are the betterment of the future so we want you back. These student recovery specialists will walk with the family to the school to re-engage them and get them re-enrolled in school, just so that they have that successful opportunity,” said Dr. Anderson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers say they responded to an unknown call at the 3100 block of...
Officers secure Branson business after responding to call of mistaken identity Tuesday night
No permanent headstone at Officer Walsh gravesite.
On Your Side Investigation: Fallen Springfield Officer Walsh has no headstone
Courtney Frerichs, of United States, wins a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the...
SILVER RUN! Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver in women’s 3000M Steeplechase
Courtesy: Mercy Emergency Medical Services
Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from Covid-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,650+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

20 teams from across the country and four international teams are in Branson from August 5...
Ballparks of America hosts 24 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo.
Woman hit and killed by a car near Rogersville, Mo.
Widely scattered showers and storms are possible today as upper low pressure moves in from the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers Then Turning Hot
Sunshine & Campbell
Two people shot, involved in crash at Campbell and Sunshine