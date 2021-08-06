2 southwest Missouri police officers, 1 suspect injured during altercation

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers and a suspect were injured during an altercation in Webb City, Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that police responding to a report of trespassing and illegal dumping at 9:15 p.m. Thursday found several people in a truck with a trailer that had driven around a chain posted on the property. Police chief Donald E. Melton says in a news release that two officers were assaulted when they approached the suspects. He says one person got the officer’s stun gun and began zapping the officer before trying to get the officer’s weapon. An officer shot the suspect once.

The suspect’s name and condition have not been released. One police officer was taken to the hospital and another officer was treated at the scene.

