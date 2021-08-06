Advertisement

Branson man spends weeks in COVID-19 ICU at Lake Regional Hospital, now considering vaccine

Registered Nurse Chris Murphy walks 31-year-old Daryl Barker through breathing techniques...
Registered Nurse Chris Murphy walks 31-year-old Daryl Barker through breathing techniques inside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Osage Beach, Mo. Murphy, an Army veteran who served as a Combat Medic in Iraq often leans on the resiliency he learned in the military to fight off mental fatigue. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)(Sarah Blake Morgan | AP)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson man has spent several weeks in the intensive care unit at Lake Regional Hospital due to COVID-19. Now, he has decided to get vaccinated.

Daryl Barker is a 31-year-old father. He was not vaccinated when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

”I’m 31 years old,” said Baker. “I’m that little boys hero. I’m supposed to be the strongest person he knows.”

Barker says he was opposed to getting vaccination before his battle with COVID-19.

”I was strongly against getting vaccinated,” said Barker. “We are a very conservative family, but that little boy out there is the reason I want to be vaccinated now.”

His wife Billie Barker says, although she has similar views, anything has to be better than spending days, weeks, sometimes months in a hospital bed.

”I still feel the same way about the vaccine, but I would say any side effects that you are going to have are way better than having to do this,” said Billie Barker.

This latest spike in cases around Missouri has doctors overwhelmed once again.

”There is a big time delta virus surge. We have a lot of admissions, a lot of people who are very sick, and they are dying,” said Dr. Harbaksh Sangha, Lake Regional’s chief medical officer.

Doctors say the virus does not care about age.

”We are seeing a lot of the younger population who is not vaccinated who get COVID and come in very sick,” said Dr. Sangha. “The mortality in that population is high too.”

Ten people from Barker’s family have contracted the virus.

