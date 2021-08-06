CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief steals thousands of dollars in items from Vintage Hills neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Deputies think this person is responsible for several thefts from vehicles in the Vintage Hills neighborhood on July 29. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in western Greene County in the Vintage Hills neighborhood. Deputies received several theft reports from the 4600 block of West Blackfoot Drive, just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm.

Investigators say the biker stole more than $4,000 in electronics from the 4600 block of West Blackfoot Drive. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A neighbor captured home security video of a man or teenager riding through the neighborhood on July 29, the same night of the crimes. He’s wearing a mask and riding a small neon green bike. Deputy Jason Winston says he appears to be 15 or 16-years-old.

Deputies believe the person on the bike is a teenager or young adult. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The video shows the biker checking for unlocked doors on three vehicles. All of them are locked. As he rides out of the camera shot, you can see he’s wearing a blue backpack. Investigators believe he used it to carry the items he stole from vehicles.

July 29 4600 block of West Blackfoot Drive, just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

One victim’s stolen items included a laptop, two iPads, and an Apple pencil. The report listed the total value lost at about $4,000. If you recognize the person on the bike or you have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

