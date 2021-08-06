CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief steals thousands of dollars in items from Vintage Hills neighborhood
Security video shows a man on a bike checking car doors on July 29.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in western Greene County in the Vintage Hills neighborhood. Deputies received several theft reports from the 4600 block of West Blackfoot Drive, just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm.
A neighbor captured home security video of a man or teenager riding through the neighborhood on July 29, the same night of the crimes. He’s wearing a mask and riding a small neon green bike. Deputy Jason Winston says he appears to be 15 or 16-years-old.
The video shows the biker checking for unlocked doors on three vehicles. All of them are locked. As he rides out of the camera shot, you can see he’s wearing a blue backpack. Investigators believe he used it to carry the items he stole from vehicles.
One victim’s stolen items included a laptop, two iPads, and an Apple pencil. The report listed the total value lost at about $4,000. If you recognize the person on the bike or you have any information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
