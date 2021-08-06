COVID-19 ICU’s fill up with patients; Mercy Springfield reports 51% have died in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth is reporting 169 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. And 33 of those patients are on ventilators.

Mercy Springfield is reporting 144 patients hospitalized with the virus and 92% of those patients are not vaccinated. Mercy has 22 patients in the intensive care unit and 20 of them are on ventilators.

Mercy President and COO Brent Hubbard says that since July 1, 51% of patients in the COVID-19 ICU died.

“These are COVID admissions in the ICU,” Hubbard says. “Over half are dying. That’s a staggering number. If that doesn’t get your attention, I’m not sure what will.”

None of the ICU patients at Mercy in August have been vaccinated. So far in August, 17 people have died from COVID-19 at Mercy Springfield.

Hubbard says these statistics are concerning.

“Our numbers remain extremely high,” Hubbard says. “Again, beyond the initial COVID surge back in November-December time frame. Well beyond those numbers.”

CoxHealth is reporting that 20% of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition. Chief Hospital Officer Karen Kramer says vaccination is crucial to getting those numbers down.

“Unfortunately the people who are hospitalized with COVID are by and large not vaccinated,” Kramer says. “Our most recent data shows that about 97% of our COVID pneumonia admissions were not vaccinated.”

However, there is a treatment being offered at Jordan Valley Community Health Center to help keep positive patients for the virus out of the hospital. Executive director of clinics Alexis Brown says it’s the monoclonal antibody infusions.

“According to the manufacturer, it has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%,” Brown says.

Since the start of the infusions being offered in Springfield, Brown says 183 people have been treated. Jordan Valley is expanding the program to its clinics in Lebanon and Hollister. There is no cost to patients who receive the infusions.

“The treatment is available to those who are at high risk for developing extreme COVID-19 symptoms,” Brown says.

Hubbard says the situation at Springfield hospitals is serious.

“Vaccinations are absolutely critical and that’s the way we can get past the pandemic,” Hubbard says. “That’s the way we can prevent further from variants from developing as well.”

In the last 24 hours, Mercy says four more patients have died from COVID-19.

