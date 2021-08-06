Diaper Bank of the Ozarks is working to keep up with high demand in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The need for diapers has grown in our community, and the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks (DBO) is working to keep up with the ever-growing demand.

Kelly Paparella, Assistant Executive Director, explained that in 2020 DBO distributed 1.1 million diapers through support from the community and various COVID relief funding. Fast forward to 2021, she said the COVID recovery is still very real and the need for diapers is even greater with COVID19 recovery efforts.

Collectively, people are feeling COVID Burnout,” said Paparella. She explained that the Delta variant is adding so many unknowns and it’s starting to feel like it’s a burnout for a lot of its partnering agencies and the people they’re serving.

Some partner agencies still haven’t opened up, and some completely disappeared because of the pandemic. Paparella said they also had to cancel in-person fundraising events to focus on the safety of the community. Because of this, Paparella said the diaper bank had to work even harder. Especially because she said now; it’s distributing about 20-percent more; going from 90,000 diapers a month to 115,000.

“With 115,000 diapers going out every month, and not knowing what could happen with the supply chain, we just have to always make sure that we’re keeping our inventory higher than we ever have In the past,” explained Paparella. “It wasn’t good enough to have three months supply of inventory and think we’re going to be good, we learned a very valuable lesson that we need to have about four or five months on, on supply.”

Paparella explained that DBO is supporting the community and meeting this demand, however, the budget does not support this increase. She said the diaper bank budgeted to distribute 1.2 million but trending to distribute 1.3 to 1.4 million and with the cost of diapers going up, she said they’re in need of community help to continue meeting the demand.

Anytime there is an increase in the cost of materials, it impacts people living in poverty, and those who lack the necessary funds to meet their basic needs explained Paparella. She said this makes the mission and goal to keep up even greater.

“At the end of the day, we are trying to keep those babies healthy and happy,” explained Paparella. “They need a clean dry diaper in order for them to want to be held and loved. And that’s the most important thing that we do with our mission.”

The Diaper Bank of the Ozarks Cloth Diaper Loan Program is still ongoing, it’s currently providing about 200,000 diaper changes. For more information on DBO programs or how you can help visit https://diaperbankoftheozarks.org/

